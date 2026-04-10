Woman arrested for crash that killed 15-year-old girl drove at nearly 117 mph: Documents

UPDATE (3:29 p.m.) -- Soria had a BAC above the legal limit, standing at 0.154, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC-7. Documents said she was driving at 117 mph, then just under 89 mph when she crashed.

Fifteen-year-old Sophia Eliza Ramirez was not wearing a seatbelt in the SUV and was ejected, documents said.

An El Paso County deputy went to the scene after seeing dust from the crash, documents said. Ramirez' stepfather, who was driving the SUV, told the deputy he couldn't find Ramirez.

Documents said the deputy heard screaming and crying from under a hospital sign, where a witness found Ramirez.

The deputy noticed Ramirez' body had a pulse but was unresponsive. Other deputies helped with CPR until the fire department arrived and provided more medical assistance. She died two days later after being pronounced brain dead and taken off life support, documents said.

Meanwhile, deputies spoke with the women who were in Soria's car: 21-year-old Alizae Hernandez and 21-year-old Savanna Castro. Both confirmed Soria was the driver, and they were at an unknown bar before the crash, documents said.

EPPD's Special Traffic Investigation learned Soria and the two other passengers drank at a pool party near Cinemark Tinseltown, documents said. After the party, Soria drove them to Pablo McIntyers Tequileria and Pub in Central El Paso, where they drank more.

Soria told police she asked Hernandez and Castro if they wanted to drive before leaving the bar. Soria decided to drive because the other's didn't want to, documents said. She added, she didn't remember the crash. She remembered "trying to get home when a vehicle veered into her lane and collided with it," the affidavit stated.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police arrested a woman Friday in connection to a crash that killed a teenager in March, jail records show. She has been released on bond.

According to jail records, Andrea Fernanda Soria was arrested and charged for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She was booked into the downtown jail under a $150,000 bond. Records said a surety bond posted Friday.

The crash happened March 17 on the I-10 near Lee Trevino Drive. Police said Fernanda Soria's mustang rear-ended an SUV at a high rate of speed. Fifteen-year-old Sophia Eliza Ramirez was a rear passenger in the SUV. She was thrown from the SUV and suffered life-threatening injuries. She later died.

A 1-year-old and infant were also in the back of the SUV, police said.