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Crime

Woman arrested for crash that killed 15-year-old girl

KVIA
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Published 10:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police arrested a woman Friday in connection to a crash that killed a teenager in March, jail records show. She has been released on bond.

According to jail records, Andrea Fernanda Soria was arrested and charged for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She was booked into the downtown jail under a $150,000 bond. Records said a surety bond posted Friday.

The crash happened March 17 on the I-10 near Lee Trevino Drive. Police said Fernanda Soria's mustang rear-ended an SUV. Fifteen-year-old Sophia Eliza Ramirez was a rear passenger in the SUV. She was thrown from the SUV and suffered life-threatening injuries. She later died.

A 1-year-old and infant were also in the back of the SUV, police said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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