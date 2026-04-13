Family of teen shot, killed in Las Cruces speak on gun safety and juvenile crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The family of a teen who was shot and killed in Las Cruces spoke about gun safety and juvenile crime in front of the Las Cruces City Hall Monday.

Chris Carnero was 13 at the time of the shooting. Police arrested another 13-year-old boy, who they said shot Carnero April 2.

Carnero's sister, Daisha, told ABC-7 Chris wanted to have a normal life and wanted to help the boy he brought into their home -- the same boy accused of shooting him.

A few weeks before Chris was shot, his mother Janelle said she spoke to him about gun safety and the dangers that come with handling firearms.

Janelle said she wants to make sure other parents don't have to be in the same position as her.

"We are witnessing a terrifying reality where children are being groomed and used to commit crimes exploited by people who know that sentences for these are minimal and they're using our children as weapons and the cost is their lives," Janelle said.

ABC-7 spoke with a community advocate working with the Carnero family about what they hope will be done to prevent more juvenile deaths.

Watch ABC-7 at 6 for the full story.