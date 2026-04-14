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Crime

Two arrested in connection to car theft investigation

EPPD
By
Published 4:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department's Auto Theft Task Force is investigating a reported car theft. A victim reported paying thousands of dollars for repair and paint services to a body shop.

Police said in March the victim kept receiving messages by the shop stating that their car was almost done, but kept sending images of an unfinished vehicle.

After visiting the shop again the victim discovered the business was abandoned and the victim wasn't able to get their car back, police said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety found and arrested 42-year-old Emmanuel Cervantes and 23-year-old Gema Fernanda Garcia.

Courtesy EPPD

Cervantes was charged for deceptive business, insurance fraud, failure to ID fugitive intent give false information, and theft of property. Garcia faces a charge for theft of property.

Cervantes' bonds total to $95,500 and Garcia's bond is $3,500.

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Sayra Sanchez

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