Former El Paso City representative candidate charged for alleged child sexual assault

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A former candidate for El Paso City Council, District 5, was arrested on charges including indecency with a child, possession of child pornography and child sexual assault, according to jail records.

An arrest affidavit for Sean Austin Orr said he was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old child between February and May 2023.

An El Paso Police detective helped special agents with Homeland Security Investigations with a case involving child sexual abuse material uploaded to the internet, documents said. Agents linked Orr to the pictures and believed he made some of the images.

HSI agents identified the victim in the videos and pictures, who said she met Orr when she was 13 years old, documents said. The victim said she became friends with him on social media and "hung out a few times," according to the affidavit.

The victim said she and Orr "dated for about four months" when she was 15 or 16 years old, documents said. Orr new about her age, the victim said, according to documents.

According to another arrest affidavit, Orr allegedly made child sexual abuse material videos of the victim.

HSI agents learned the child sexual abuse materials were uploaded to a free Russian digital storage website, documents said. Agents linked the albums to Orr after finding his email.

Orr applied to be on the November 2024 special election ballot as a city representative candidate, according to documents. He applied with the same email linked to the child sexual abuse material, according to the affidavit.

Sean Austin Orr was arrested and booked into the downtown jail Thursday. Records said his bond totaled $1.1 million. His charges included: