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Crime

Man arrested after hidden camera investigation

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Published 12:14 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 55-year-old man has been arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation involving a hidden camera in a home.

On Jan. 20, 2026 deputies responded to a call on Talbot Avenue. The sheriff's office says a resident at the home discovered a suspicious device inside a bathroom floor vent.

According to the investigation, upon further inspection she found what appeared to be a hidden recording device beneath the vent cover.

A search warrant was obtained by detectives with the Major Crimes Unit and a forensic examination of the recording device was conducted after.

Detectives say after the examination they identified 55-year-old Gildardo Perez as the one responsible for placing and operating the concealed recording device.

Perez was arrested and charged with four counts of Invasive Visual Recording on June 9, 2026.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a total bond of $100,000.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains ongoing.

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Joseph Montero

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