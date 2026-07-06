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Crime

Former El Paso police officer sentenced on assault, violence charges

EPPD
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Updated
today at 10:31 AM
Published 10:18 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A former El Paso Police Department officer pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony offenses, according to the El Paso District Attorney's Office Monday. He pleaded guilty June 23.

Thirty-year-old Joshua Anthony Gallardo pleaded guilty to assault impeding breath or circulation involving a dating partner and continuous violence against the family, according to a news release.

The district attorney's office said Gallardo's charges connect to assaults involving two victims within a year. In one incident, witnesses saw him assault someone in public and intervened until law enforcement showed up. He also assaulted a second person within the same time frame, according to the release.

June 4, Gallardo also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor terroristic threat and harassment charges for making 552 unwanted phone calls to the second victim, including a "threatening voicemail," the district attorney's office said.

Gallardo's sentence included 10 years of community supervision, 30 days in the El Paso County Detention Facility, 500 hours of community service, a $1,000 fine, surrendering his Texas peace officer license, completing the Batterer Intervention and Prevention Program and no contact with the victims, the news release said.

EPPD fired Gallardo in March 2025.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
El Paso District Attorney's Office
El Paso Police Department
Joshua Anthony Gallardo

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