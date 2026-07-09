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Crime

Former nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient

EPCSO
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Updated
today at 5:50 PM
Published 5:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient while he worked as a nurse practitioner.

Victor Lee Ilog had outstanding felony warrants for two counts of sexual assault, EPCSO said. Deputies arrested him Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said Ilog allegedly sexually assaulted a patient between 2021-2025. At the time, he worked with Atlantis Behavior Health Services in El Paso and Grow Therapy, according to the Texas Board of Nursing.

Ilog booked into the El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility with a $100,000 bond.

Court documents said Ilog was indicted June 17 for sexual assault.

ABC-7 previously reported Ilog voluntarily surrendered his license in October 2025 after court documents alleged he violated the boundaries of a nurse-client relationship.

The Texas Board of Nursing said Ilog allegedly engaged in sexual relationships with patients and "inappropriately focused on the details of [a] patient's sex life." 

Texas Board of Nursing issued a settlement agreement with the following conditions: Ilog is prohibited from practicing as an advanced registered nurse or as a registered nurse and cannot use the titles APRN (advanced practice registered nurse) or RN (registered nurse).

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el paso county sheriff's office
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