Las Cruces man faces federal firearms offense after allegedly shooting at church

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces man with a prior felony conviction has been charged in federal court with unlawfully possessing a firearm after allegedly firing it at a church, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico said Monday.

Forty-year-old Matthew Albain Alarcon was allegedly seen shooting the entrance of St. Genevieve’s Catholic Church, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Court documents said that on May 4, Las Cruces police found five bullet holes in the church's glass entrance.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said video showed a black sedan pulling up to the church, Alarcon allegedly getting out and firing multiple rounds at the entrance, then leaving the area.

This image, captured from surveillance video, shows the suspect who discharged multiple rounds into the exterior of St. Genevieve's Catholic Church on May 4, 2026.

May 11, officers found the sedan while responding to an attempted burglary call in Las Cruces. The U.S. Attorney's Office said a search warrant executed on the sedan led to the recovery of a handgun.

Officers arrested Alarcon May 14. He faced felony counts of desecration of a church, receiving a stolen firearm, tampering with evidence, possession of burglary tools, attempted burglary and two counts of conspiracy, ABC-7 previously reported.

During an interview, Alarcon allegedly admitted to shooting at the church, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He said he did so because of his religious beliefs and because he believed he was "the chosen one" to do the act.

Alarcon also admitted to owning the gun authorities found, officials said.

Alarcon is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to a previous New Mexico felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

He's charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He'll remain in custody pending trial, which hasn't been scheduled yet.

If convicted, Alarcon faces up to 15 years in prison.