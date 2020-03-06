‘The Amazing Shake’: Las Cruces students compete to become top communicators

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Students can't learn how to socialize by reading a textbook.

"A lot of schools strictly on academics," said Anita Martos, who teaches global studies at Mesilla Valley Leadership Academy. "We really like to focus on teaching these kids how to communicate."

On Friday, students participated in 'The Amazing Shake,' a competition designed to challenge their ability to communicate with their peers and develop professional skills.

However, the competition was so much more fun that it sounded: Students practiced coaching a losing team, playing a skilled chef on a cooking show and a communicator to a random stranger in an elevator.

"It's just getting to have that conversation with someone and it flowing naturally and easy," explained Dulce Kelsey, a seventh grader.

"I am just super proud of these kids!" Martos said.