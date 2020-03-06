Skip to Content
Education
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
Published 8:26 pm

‘The Amazing Shake’: Las Cruces students compete to become top communicators

030620 the amazing shake
KVIA
Seventh graders Alexandra Morales and Dulce Kelsey pretend to be random strangers communicating on an elevator.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Students can't learn how to socialize by reading a textbook.

"A lot of schools strictly on academics," said Anita Martos, who teaches global studies at Mesilla Valley Leadership Academy. "We really like to focus on teaching these kids how to communicate."

On Friday, students participated in 'The Amazing Shake,' a competition designed to challenge their ability to communicate with their peers and develop professional skills.

However, the competition was so much more fun that it sounded: Students practiced coaching a losing team, playing a skilled chef on a cooking show and a communicator to a random stranger in an elevator.

"It's just getting to have that conversation with someone and it flowing naturally and easy," explained Dulce Kelsey, a seventh grader.

"I am just super proud of these kids!" Martos said.

New Mexico / News / Top Stories / Video

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply