Man wandering athletic fields at northeast El Paso school prompts brief lockout

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- A man found wandering the athletics fields of Cayon Hills Middle School prompted a brief lockout Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The northeast El Paso school went on lockout about 1:30 p.m. after the unidentified man was spotted.

Police detained the man, who was not armed, said El Paso Independent School District spokesman Gustavo Reveles.

It was not immediately clear if the man would face any charges stemming from the incident.

Police cleared the scene and the lockout was lifted about a half-hour later.

During the lockout, no one was allowed in or out of the middle school building - but classes continued as normal.