Coronavirus prompts El Paso & Las Cruces area school districts to cancel student trips

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Borderland area school administrators announced Thursday that they are canceling trips to protect students from potential coronavirus exposure after consulting with state and local health departments.

"The El Paso Independent School District is canceling all district-related travel for students and staff until further notice. While there are no confirmed cases in El Paso County of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the decision was made out of an abundance of caution," said a statement from EPISD officials.

The district added, "any student groups currently out of town will be brought back to El Paso as soon as possible."

The Socorro Independent School District, in an update provided Thursday on virus precautions being taken, said: "Given the rapidly evolving situation, all out of town student and employee travel will be cancelled until further notice."

On Wednesday, after the state of New Mexico declared a public health emergency, the Las Cruces Public School instituted a travel ban that took effect "immediately until further notice."

LCPS was working to arrange for the return of a group of about 80 students on a trip to Washington, D.C. for a conference that was cancelled shortly after the students arrived.