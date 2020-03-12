El Paso Independent School District extends spring break through March 30 out of virus caution

Education

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Independent School District announced that students will receive an extended two-week spring break beginning on Monday due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Classes will resume on March 30, school leaders said in a statement Thursday night.

“The health of our students and employees is our priority, and while there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in El Paso, we believe it is better to move forward using caution,” EPISD Superintendent Juan Cabrera said.

During the added week of spring break, officials said a deep cleaning of all of the district's schools will occur.

Plans were also in the works for some schools to be open during the expanded break to provide pickup meals for all students. That schedule will be released next week, officials indicated.