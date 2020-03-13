Canutillo ISD extends spring break through March 30 out of virus caution
CANUTILLO, Texas -- The Canutillo Independent School District is expanding its spring break by an additional week in an effort to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus.
Classes will now resume on March 30, school leaders said in a statement on Friday.
Here is that statement:
"In order to proactively protect the health and safety of our students and campus community, the Canutillo Independent School District has declared a week of emergency preparedness following the already-scheduled Spring Break. Spring Break is March 16-20 and the emergency preparedness week is March 23-27. Students and staff will return on Monday, March 30."
