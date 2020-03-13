San Eli ISD extends school break, students won’t return until March 30 due to coronavirus

Education

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas -- The San Elizario Independent School District joined the ranks of El Paso area schools that are extending their time off around spring break for an additional week due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Students in San Eli ISD will now return to classes on March 30, the district said in a statement Friday night.

"Due to a recent confirmed COVID-19 case in our area, SEISD will be on a closure status from March 23rd to March 27th 2020. The San Elizario ISD Administration will continue to monitor, prepare, and communicate accordingly," said a statement from the district.