YISD to extend time off until March 30 as virus precaution

EL PASO, Texas — The Ysleta Independent School District announced that it would extend time off for students to two weeks during the spring break period beginning on Monday due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The district now plans to resume classes on March 30, unless Superintendent Xavier De La Torre determines the closure needs to be extended.

During the added week off, officials said ten Ysleta ISD schools would continue to offer weekday breakfast and lunch meals to school-aged children on a drive-by basis.

Complete details are available in the message below posted by YISD.