EPISD to provide free breakfast and lunch for children during break

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District announced details on Saturday for free breakfast and lunch that will be served for any child on March 23 through 27.

This came after EPISD announced their schools will be closed for a 'declared week of emergency preparedness' after spring break concludes.

The district said that all meals for children between will be served as take-home only and leftover food will be donated to the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.