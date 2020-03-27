Clint ISD extends school closures indefinitely amid virus concerns

Education

CLINT, Texas -- The Clint Independent School District said Friday night that it was extending school closures until further notice after the recently issued El Paso County stay-at-home order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"As we continue to stay abreast of all incoming information regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the health and well-being of our students and staff will always be a top priority for Clint ISD," the district said in a statement.

During the on-going closure, the district said teachers and essential staff would report to work or work from home to maintain necessary operations.

Clint joins El Paso ISD, Canutillo ISD and Ysleta ISD, who have all launched online learning programs in the wake of the virsu-related closures.

"The Clint ISD Remote Learning Plan will continue to provide at home instruction for our students. Teachers and district personnel will be available to support parents and students. Contact information can be found at www.clintweb.net," the district's statement said.

Clint ISD said it will also continue providing students with take-home meals that can be picked up at all schools and various bus drop-off spots on weekdays.