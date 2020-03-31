San Elizario ISD, Triumph Public High School both extend school closures due to virus

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Two more El Paso County school systems announced Tuesday that they are extending their closures as the county remains under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus.

In a letter to parents and staff, San Elizario Independent School District Superintendent Jeannie Meza-Chavez said her district’s closure is being extended indefinitely.

"The district’s closure until further notice will allow our district to continue to do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19," she wrote.

Meanwhile, El Paso's charter Triumph Public High School said it would extend the temporary closure of school until April 24.

Officials said remote instruction would continue to take place through that date at least, noting there was the potential for a further closure if the situation warranted it.