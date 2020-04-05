New Mexico students will now have free educational TV programming

Education

NEW MEXICO -- As thousands of New Mexico students are out of school, parents will be able to show their kids free educational television programs Monday through Friday mornings on PBS.

The initiative, started by New Mexico PBS and Albuquerque Public Schools, aims to help children who are forced to learn from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 6th, the content will begin broadcast from 8 a.m. to noon on KRWG in Las Cruces, which is channel 22. The lessons will later be posted on the APS YouTube channel.

Here is the schedule, according to the University of New Mexico.

MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS, FRIDAYS

8 a.m. - Grades K-1 Fundamentals / English Language Arts Writing

9 a.m. - English Language Development Bi-lingual

10 a.m. - Grades 2-3 English

11 a.m. - Grades 4-5 English

TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS

8 a.m. - Grades K-1 Math/Science

9 a.m. - English Language Development Bi-lingual

10 a.m. - Grades 2-3 Math/Science

11 a.m. - Grades 4-5 Math/Science