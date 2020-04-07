YISD halts meal service at Del Valle Middle School after worker’s family gets virus

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Officials with the Ysleta Independent School District have suspended meal service at Del Valle Middle School after a school employee there said two family members tested positive for coronavirus.

However, "the employee in question has NOT tested positive for the virus," officials said in a statement Tuesday evening, adding "there are NO confirmed cases of the virus among Ysleta ISD employees." (Emphasis added by the district.)

Nonetheless, YISD officials said they were "immediately suspending the Grab & Go school meal service program" at the school "out of an abundance of caution."

The district said it sent emails to parents Tuesday evening advising them of the situation and telling them meals could instead be picked up at Del Valle High School, which is about two miles away.

YISD said the worker told officials on Tuesday that a pair of family members had been confirmed to have the virus from testing conducted this week.

"This employee last worked at Del Valle Middle School on April 1, during which time the employee wore a mask and gloves; used hand sanitizer; practiced strict social distancing; and did not exhibit signs of the illness," the YISD statement said.

District administrators said they were telling all staff who had worked at the middle school since March 30 to self-quarantine and contact a doctor if any virus symptoms are noticed.

Similar instructions were also being given to any staff who may have come into contact with the worker on April 2 at Ysleta ISD’s Central Office, the district said.