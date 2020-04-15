YISD says students will not return to classrooms, remote learning will end May 15

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The superintendent of the Ysleta Independent School District announced Wednesday that students and teachers will not return to their classrooms for the remainder of this school year.

Superintedent Xavier De La Torre also said May 15 would mark the end of the district's remote learning program, although students will be allowed to keep their YISD-provided electronic devices over the summer.

