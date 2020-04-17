Fun at-home static-electricity experiment to do with your kids during coronavirus outbreak from ABC-7 StormTRACK

Education

School closures due to the coronavirus outbreak mean borderland children are about to spend a lot more time at home. That’s challenging on any number of levels, with many of us wondering what can you do that's fun and educational for your kids?

They say opposites attract and that couldn't be truer with these fun static electricity experiments. In this experiment with positively and negatively charged particles using a few items around the house.

3 inflated balloons

Your hair

Aluminum can

Wool fabric, we used a towel

Doggy ( just for fun and optional)

We did three experiments that quickly demonstrate the effects of static electricity in an exciting way. All matter is made up of atoms, and all atoms are made up of protons. This means that some of the electrons from my hair the wool towel and even our dog Coco moved onto the balloon. This gives the balloon a slight negative charge that makes it attract objects.

Test it out and share your experiment with me https://kvia.com/share/.