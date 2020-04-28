Skip to Content
El Paso area school districts set new graduation ceremony dates at Don Haskins Center

EL PASO, Texas -- Officials with the El Paso Independent School District, The Canutillo Independent School District and The Socorro Independent School District have unveiled rescheduled dates for high school commencement ceremonies, with almost all taking place at the Don Haskins Center from late June through late July.

The three districts said the new graduation dates are contingent, however, on any coronavirus restrictions imposed by Texas and El Paso authorities.

The new schedule of dates and times is as follows:

El Paso ISD

Monday, June 29

  • El Paso High School, 7 p.m. at Jones Stadium

Tuesday, June 30

  • College, Career & Technology Academy, 2 p.m. at Don Haskins Center
  • Franklin High School, 6 p.m. at Don Haskins Center

Wednesday, July 1

  • Burges High School, 9 a.m. at Don Haskins Center
  • Transmountain Early College High School, 2 p.m. at Don Haskins Center
  • Andress High School, 6 p.m. at Don Haskins Center

Thursday, July 2

  • Jefferson/Silva High School, 9 a.m. at Don Haskins Center
  • Coronado High School, 2 p.m. at Don Haskins Center
  • Bowie High School, 6 p.m. at Don Haskins Center

Friday, July 3

  • Irvin High School, 9 a.m. at Don Haskins Center
  • Chapin High School, 2 p.m. at Don Haskins Center
  • Austin High School, 6 p.m. at Don Haskins Center

Canutillo ISD

Thursday, July 23

  • 10 a.m. for Northwest Early College High School at Don Haskins Center
  • 2 p.m. for Canutillo High School at Don Haskins Center

Socorro ISD

Friday, July 24

  • 8 a.m. Mission Early College High School at Don Haskins Center
  • 11 a.m. El Dorado High School at Don Haskins Center
  • 3 p.m. Pebble Hills High School at Don Haskins Center
  • 7 p.m. Socorro High School at Don Haskins Center

Saturday, July 25

  • 9 a.m. Montwood High School at Don Haskins Center
  • 1 p.m. Eastlake High School at Don Haskins Center
  • 5 p.m. Americas High School at Don Haskins Center

