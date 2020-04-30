NMSU plans on having students return for Fall semester

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University President John Floros told ABC-7 on Thursday that university administrators are planning on a way to safely bring students and staff back for the upcoming fall semester.

University administration is collaborating with staff in each department to develop a plan by the time New Mexico's stay-at-home order ends on May 15, on how to bring back people back in phases.

Floros said many possibilities are being taken into consideration on how to implement a safer return, including smaller classes, hybrid classes -- which are classes mixed with face-to-face and online instruction, and even possibly limiting the number of students living inside the dorms.

Floros said the university is not expecting to reintroduce students and staff back on campus right away adding that the fall semester is four months away.

“Things will change and we’re going to have to have the flexibility the adaptability to change the decisions moving forward," Floros said. “We have to continue to complete our mission, which is to teach our students, to do our research and to serve to people of the state and the world.”