YISD cancels stadium graduation ceremonies due to virus surge

EL PASO, Texas -- The Ysleta Independent School District has cancelled its plans to hold stadium graduation ceremonies later this month, officials announced Thursday.

The school district cited a new order from the El Paso City/County Health Authority, which delays the return to school classrooms and the start of high school football games until after Labor Day, as one factor in the decision.

The other factor cited was El Paso's recent surge in Covid-19 cases. There have been over 1,000 new infections reported among El Pasoans this week as well as a record number of active cases and highs in hospitalizations recorded.

"Although we understand some of our families may be disappointed by this decision, Ysleta ISD was able to provide the Class of 2020 the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments via hybrid graduations that aired June 13-14," school officials said in a statement. "Those graduations are still available to be viewed at any time through Ysleta ISD’s YouTube channel."