Texas GOP Congressman Will Hurd ‘afraid’ reopening schools will be ‘a debacle’

WASHINGTON, DC -- "A debacle" is what Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd is afraid of as schools get closer to reopening.

While Texas voters were deciding a GOP primary runoff Tuesday night to to determine who will succeed Hurd, he was pushing back against the leader of his own party's urging to get school kids back in the classroom despite the rising spread of coronavirus - particularly in the hotspot Lone Star state.

Hurd sounded off on Twitter after getting an earful from Texas teachers about the Trump Administration's threats to deny federal dollars to local districts that opt for online education as opposed to in-class instruction.

"After chats with teachers, I’m afraid reopening our schools will be a debacle—I hope I’m wrong," Hurd wrote. "Instead of threatening to withhold funds, (the) Department of Education should be working with states and school districts on how to exceed CDC protocols."

Hurd, whose district stretches from El Paso to Saa Antonio, said professional sports leagues had come up with better reopening plans than the White House had for the nation's schools.

"NBA, UFC and MLB have thorough processes to screen players & coaches, including tests every day, but some suggest teachers and school kids just wash their hands and stay home if sick," he wrote. "How about we value teachers and kids the way we do the athletes we enjoy watching on TV?"

Hurd, the only Black Republican in the U.S. House, announced last summer that he would not seek reelection when his third term ended.

