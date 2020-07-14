Watch LIVE: Las Cruces Public Schools officials discuss school re-entry plan

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces Public Schools re-entry committee was discussing the district's plan for the upcoming school year on Tuesday afternoon.

Previously, LCPS has said it was looking at re-convening classes on Aug. 12.

Administrators have been reviewing official guidelines from the state education department that they received at the start of the month.

“We anticipated that we would have a reduced capacity directive from the state so we put a plan together that addresses remote learning and a hybrid model that would bring students in on an aggregate schedule,” LCPS spokeswoman Kelly Jameson told ABC-7 recently.