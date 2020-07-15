YISD delaying start of new school year until Aug. 17

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The Ysleta Independent School District announced Wednesday that it will now delay the start of the new school year until Aug. 17, at which time it will begin with at least three weeks of online only classes.

The decision to push back the start of fall classes was the result of recent discussions with health officials in considering what's best for students and teachers, Superintendent Xavier De La Torre said.

Even when in-class instruction does start up, De La Torre said parents will be given an option whether to have their children attend in-person or remain with online teaching.

“We are continuing to finalize plans for the new school year, and over the next few weeks, our parents will continue to have the opportunity to select either face-to-face instruction or online learning for their child for the upcoming school year,” De La Torre explained.

Parents can indicate their choice by calling (915) 434-0280 and taking a brief, three-question survey, the district indicated.

With the change in the fall starting date, YISD's last day of school is being pushed back a week to June 11 and an October break originally slated to be two weeks will be reduced to one.