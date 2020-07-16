Canutillo ISD delaying start of new school year until Aug. 17

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The Canutillo Independent School District announced Thursday that it will delay the planned start of the new school year by two weeks until Aug. 17.

The first three weeks of classes will be online only. Then come Sept. 8, officials said parents may choose between students returning on-campus or continuing with online classes. (Parents can indicate their choice by visiting: http://www.canutillo-isd.org/2020-2021_school_year/2020-

2021_reopening/campus_surveys)

The decision to push back the start of fall classes was the result of the ongoing spike in coronavirus cases and advice the district received from health leaders, Superintendent Pedro Galaviz said.

“We have had to be flexible in terms of our planning for a return to school, and Covid-19 is once again affecting the schedule in the greater El Paso region,” Galaviz said. “With a substantial increase in rates of infection in this area, we are having to change the date for the first day of school.”

He added that the back-to-school plan for the district could change again if new directives are issued from state education officials or local health leaders.