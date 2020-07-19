‘It’s alarming’: Survey finds half of Las Cruces educators have underlying health conditions

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Many Las Cruces educators are likely breathing a sigh of relief that classes will begin online in the district.

According to a survey from the National Education Association in Las Cruces, 48 percent of respondents said they have underlying health conditions that could or would place them at risk for growing sick from COVID-19.

The district initially planned to begin classes with a hybrid model of learning, but ultimately decided on Tuesday to start the year fully online.

“Our staff worked diligently on the hybrid plan as directed by the New Mexico Public Education Department,” said Superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo. “However, as coronavirus numbers increase in our community, we realize that we cannot safely put our students and staff in buildings as early as August 12.”

"It's alarming because we're having teachers put their risks aside," said Denise Sheehan, the president of the union.

Sixty percent of respondents in the survey wanted to begin the year remotely, according to the results, shared with ABC-7 by the National Education Association.

"We really do want to go back to the classroom," said Sheehan. "We're eager to see our students face-to-face, but we want to do so when it's safe."