Las Cruces Public Schools board considers rescinding vote to rename Oñate High

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- There is now a chance that Oñate High School might not get a name change after all.

"All the reasons I voted no are still there," board member Ray Jaramillo told ABC-7 on Saturday. "My focus is number one, to make sure that children and staff have a safe environment to learn."

According to an agenda posted to the district's website, there will be "discussion and possible action on whether to vacate or annul (rescind) the decision to rename" the school on Tuesday.

Last month, the board voted to rename the school, which has been in existence for thirty years. Three board members voted yes, one voted no and another abstained from voting.

"It gives us an opportunity to have a healthy debate," said a spokeswoman for the district last month. "What's in a name? What does that represent for our students, for our district and our community?"

Earlier this week, board member Carol Cooper was quoted by the Associated Press as saying she wished she could go back in time and reverse her vote.

According to a district survey of the Las Cruces community (on page 45 of this link), a majority of students, parents and community members did not want a name change.

If the school board picks a name that starts with an 'O,' the cost will be $158,500, according to district documents. If the board picks a name that does not start with an 'O," the cost of the change will be $183,500.

"In a time like this, it just doesn't seem like the best fiscal decision that we can make at this time," said Jaramillo.