Las Cruces school teacher arrested on child sex charge

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — A Las Cruces educator was arrested over the weekend and charged with criminal sexual communication with a child, which is a felony, according to jail booking records.

A school spokeswoman confirmed Sunday to ABC-7 that 23-year-old Ronald Goranson is a teacher at Mesa Middle School who is currently on administrative leave.

According to a school website, Goranson is a sixth grade math teacher.

He was arrested late Friday night and as of Sunday, remained held in the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond.