Las Cruces school teacher arrested on child sex charge
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — A Las Cruces educator was arrested over the weekend and charged with criminal sexual communication with a child, which is a felony, according to jail booking records.
A school spokeswoman confirmed Sunday to ABC-7 that 23-year-old Ronald Goranson is a teacher at Mesa Middle School who is currently on administrative leave.
According to a school website, Goranson is a sixth grade math teacher.
He was arrested late Friday night and as of Sunday, remained held in the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond.
Comments
1 Comment
This pervert needs to serve major jail time. I hope the liberal judge won’t give him bond or release him because of the Covid 19 virus.