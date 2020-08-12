EPISD ‘evolving’ in efforts to engage, interact with special needs students at a distance

Education

EL PASO, Texas - Distance learning has proven to be a tough endeavor, even under the best circumstances.

So how El Paso's education system is handling those families with special needs students?

A top administrator with the El Paso Independent School District believes that throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, much has been learned in terms of better practices when it comes to setting up an engaging, interesting and interactive virtual classroom.

And while educators hope that is true of all distance learning, it takes on a different and arguably deeper importance when special needs students are involved.

"We have taken the time to listen to parents and teachers and refine the virtual learning platform to be more robust and dynamic,” said EPISD chief communications officer Melissa Martinez.

Special needs students get their development from individualized education plans, otherwise known as IEPs.

IEPs are specifically built with an eye towards close collaboration between parents and teachers.

“Moving forward, the IEPs will be even more individualized and formulated to adhere to virtual learning," Martinez said.

Part of the EPISD policy moving forward is to have a nearly always open line of communication between teachers and parents.

In total, EPISD has approximately 6,300 special needs students in its system, with each one working off of their own carefully developed IEPs.