YWCA will offer childcare, school tutoring for El Paso children with working parents

EL PASO, Texas -- While thousands of Borderland students begin school online, thousands of Borderland parents head to work.

"It's very important to give the care that children need while their parents are at work," said Elva Guerrero, who oversees childcare with the YWCA on Brown Street in El Paso.

Next week, the YWCA will bring in tutors to help children whose parents must work while they complete their schoolwork online.

"We have here teachers that can help them out and succeed," Guerrero said.

The cost of the childcare is $110 per child per week, but if a family makes less than $38,000 a week, there is a grant that will lower the cost to $70 a week, Guerrero explained.

"It’s been very helpful," said Erika Herrera, a healthcare worker, in Spanish. "Working mothers need to leave our children at a place where they can be taken care of safely."

If you're interested in childcare, click here or call 915-519-0000.