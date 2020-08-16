Canutillo ISD to host ‘Immunize El Paso Vaccination Clinic’

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Bright and early Monday morning, the Canutillo Independent School District will host a vaccination clinic for children who need their immunizations.

The clinic will begin at 9 a.m. in the Alderete Middle School and will last until 2 p.m., according to district officials.

The district will accept Medicare and most forms of insurance, according to a news release. Parents are required to bring parent identification, the child's current immunization record and the insurance card.

For children applicable for the Vaccines For Children (VFC) program, there will be a cost of $10, according to the district.

If you have any questions, please call 877-7650 or 877-7659. You can also visit canutillo-isd.org