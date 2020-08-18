Borderland kids struggle to navigate technology for remote school learning during pandemic

Education

EL PASO, Texas-- The first day of virtual learning was an interesting experience for both parents and young students who aren’t familiar with logging onto their iPads every day.

For Jenny Nelson, a mom to a pre-kindergartner, kindergartner and first grader, her biggest struggle was keeping her three kids focused while in front of an iPad.

“I'm in there with three kids that are also trying to hear and listen and pay attention. So when one is doing something that is a little more interesting, the others will kinda get off their iPad and move over to the other desks,” said Nelson.

School officials encourage parents to supply their children with headphones to avoid getting distracted from noises happening around the house.

Finding a room that provides a quiet space for children to concentrate is key to helping young children focus. Another helpful tip, notes to remind students important information.

"So what I did was write out a note card for each kid - and it has all their log in instructions like their username, passwords and student ID,” said Nelson.

For young students who aren’t familiar with iPads or Zoom calls, this virtual learning experience is new to them.

“For our babies, the parents of pre-k and kindergarten students, getting a device is new to them so they do need that assistance,” said Brenda Chacon, Ysleta Independent School District's chief academic officer.

For Nelson, the start of this school year was a bit easier, but back in March her struggle was something that most parents are currently struggling with.

"How to get logged on and how to submit things. I feel like that was my learning curve back then,” said Nelson.

While the El Paso Independent School District is reporting significantly fewer calls from parents in regards to technology issues, the Socorro Independent School District and YISD continue to receive those calls, but both districts assure parents that resources are available to help ease their troubles.

“We have a lot of resources on our website for parents where they can actually see how-to’s: How to log onto the Google, how to mute, where is the record button, how do I download the lesson and just the little things,” said Chacon.

But in the end, being patient with your little one and their teacher during this learning experience is key to a successful start to the school year.

“The teachers didn’t sign up for this, parents didn’t sign up for this, students didn't sign up for this, so we’re just doing what we can. I think it’s important to give it longer than a day or two days,” said Nelson.

Parents are encouraged to call their child's school district technical support hotline when they experience technical issues.

Click here for a look at the help support hotline number for each school district.