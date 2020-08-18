Las Cruces Catholic School ready to resume classes with hybrid model

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Starting Wednesday, Las Cruces Catholic school will once again be filled with the chatter of kindergartners and the squeaks of sneakers in the hallways.

“We’re getting ready to begin our first day back for school," said Adrian Galaz, the principal. "School will look a lot different. It’ll feel different."

The campus will have a mix of students attending school in person and online.

"This is kind of a demonstration as to how teaching during a pandemic may look like," Galaz explained. "I’ve had teachers ask, 'Do we need to be on the camera the entire time?' Well, no. They need to float around to monitor the students in their whole classroom."

Masks are required on campus, Galaz explained. Students will be allowed on the playground, but he said staffers will wipe down surfaces with a hospital grade cleaner "that is safe for the children."

Bathrooms are open and water flows from sinks with an automatic censor, but water fountains are closed, the principal showed ABC-7.

On Tuesday, teachers were busy preparing their classrooms and readying their lesson plans for the start of the new year.

“They understand the risk that is involved but they also understand the importance of educating the child," Galaz said.