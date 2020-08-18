NMSU plans to equip vending machines with hand sanitizer, gloves for students

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- When New Mexico State University students return to campus for the fall semester, they will have access to hand sanitizer, gloves and masks in campus vending machines.

"We’re moving into the final stretch of our preparations," wrote Vice Chancellor Ruth A. Johnston in NMSU's recently-issued Covid-19 Rapid Response Team Report.

The vending machines will also carry safety glasses, disinfectant wipes and other items to keep students healthy during the pandemic, according to the report.

The supplies are funded by the federal CARES Act, according to NMSU. Anyone who wants to use the vending machines must have their student ID.

All students on campus will be required to wear a mask, according to the university.

Click here to view the complete "NMSU Ready" plan.

ABC-7 is efforting to learn the cost, if any, to students.