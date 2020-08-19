Borderland daycares adapting to new role with virtual learning

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The first week of virtual learning is halfway over for Borderland students.

While many students are working from home, others are doing class from a daycare.

Since many parents can't work from home and be there with their kids as they learn, parents have to take their kids to a daycare.

"Some kids are kinder first and second graders and they have no where to go" said Nicholas Frescas, owner of Grammies Daycare and Learning Center. "It's a big burden to leave them alone or they can't leave them alone, so they require and trust us to help facilitate their learning."

Frescas told ABC-7 that Grammies has 51 students enrolled in virtual learning at the daycare, so the daycare had to change the ratio of staff from 26:1 to 10:1.

Many of the staffers at Grammies are already trained and certified in education, but there are still some challenges of managing that many students schedules.

"Getting all the schedules, getting all the kids online according to their zoom meeting, according to all the classes they have to enter and getting the appropriate information to enter," said Frescas.

Frescas said day one of virtual learning was hard, but by day three it went smoother.