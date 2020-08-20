‘We’re doing everything we can’: Clint ISD installs new system to disinfect air on campuses

Education

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) — As the debate over reopening schools continues nationwide, a local school district is trying to make campuses safer for students and teachers.

Clint Independent School District officials have arranged for new air purification systems to be installed at each campus in the district. The goal of the systems is to disinfect the air that teachers and students are breathing.

“We can disinfect surfaces, but we thought ‘how do we disinfect the air?’” said Superintendent Dr. Juan Martinez. “This system will allow us to. In addition to what we are already doing, physically cleaning desks, countertops, restrooms and everything else, now we are also invisiblly, if you want to say that, disinfecting the air as well.”

Dr. Martinez said the new systems will disinfect the air of mold, bacteria and viruses. The systems will impact all spaces on campuses. Dr. Martinez said at least four campuses already have systems fully installed. Other campuses should have the systems within the next two weeks. Dr. Martinez hopes the system will ease parents’ worries as they consider the return to campus.

“The families need to know that we are doing everything we can not only inside the building with the physical places, but also the air,” he said.

The district’s Facilities and Construction Director said the project will cost the district an estimated $660,000 in total.