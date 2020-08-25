Las Cruces elementary school staffer tests positive for virus, 3 others also quarantined

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A staff member at Fairacres Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus, Las Cruces Public Schools officials said Tuesday.

There were limited people in the school because of remote learning that is currently taking place for students across the district.

However, officials indicated three other employees who came in contact with the infected staffer have also been sent home to quarantine as a precaution.

Most of those currently staffing Las Cruces schools are workers in administrative and secretarial roles, officials indicated.