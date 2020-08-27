Borderland school districts put forth plans to help students with disabilities keep up in virtual classes

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Students have been back in the virtual classroom going on a month now in the Borderland. While many me be getting used to process of virtual learning, others may feel like they are falling behind from their peers. Students who regularly struggle in the classroom may be going through those challenges at home now.

“Kids learn very differently during the normal circumstance can you imagine what they are going through now we need to be empathetic we have to reach out,” Diana Otero, the director of special education for the Ysleta Independent School District, said.

According to the Pew Research Center, roughly 7 million students have been diagnosed with a learning disability. That population makes up roughly 14% of all students in the U.S., and it's those same kids who may begin to see their grades hindered during this time. It is more crucial now than ever for parents to remain committed to their children's education.

“Our department is going to provide within the next couple of weeks the added resources so that they will be available to parents grand parents anyone that is helping students at home,” Otero said.

The El Paso Independent School District is now adding new tools to the parent teacher portal for both parties to monitor children.

“Since we are online all day long, teachers can later see what interactions and participation, what assignment students took part in. Again anything that would happen in the classroom, teachers will be doing now except it is in a virtual setting,” Melissa Martinez, a spokeswoman for EPISD, said.

The school districts tell ABC-7 that assistance once found in the classroom will continue to be made available for all children as long as virtual learning is around.

“Our intersession breaks - we have several worked into the calendar - one in October and one in March, that will be used for intervention as well and that is additional support and tutoring for students that have fallen behind,” Martinez said.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to their child's teacher if they notice they are not grasping the subjects like they would if they were in the classroom. After school tutoring is also an option for students across the districts.