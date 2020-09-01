EPISD to continue remote learning as it reconsiders timeline for in-person classes

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- With the El Paso Health Department mandate on coronavirus set to expire on Sept. 7th, the El Paso Independent School District said Tuesday evening that it is now reviewing its re-opening timeline.

The district has been approved by the state for four more weeks of remote learning for all students.

The district said it will continue remote learning for all students after Sept. 7th, but is in the process of reviewing all its options and will provide further information and details for on-campus instruction in the near future.

EPISD said it will send out a new reopening survey outlining options to parents that needs to be completed by Sept. 9.

Parents will need to select from these options for instruction:

• Full, at-home virtual learning for all grade levels.

• Daily, on-campus instruction for grades pre-kinder through eighth grade.

• Staggered (hybrid) for high school students only.