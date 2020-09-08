Gadsden ISD reports 7th virus case involving a school district employee

Education

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico – The Gadsden Independent School District reported Tuesday yet another one of its employees had tested positive for Covid-19 and one more has been recommended to be tested for possible exposure.

This was the seventh Covid-19 case involving a district employee.

A district spokesman said this latest case was an employee who works at Desert View Elementary School.

No students are attending classes on any Gadsden campus and the school board has approved extending remote learning to Oct. 19.

The positive test result was reported to the district’s Nursing Department, which will conduct contact tracing. Other sanitizing procedures are being conducted in the employee’s work area.

In addition, the new case was reported to the New Mexico Department of Health, the New Mexico Public Education Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

All previous cases involving Gadsden employees have been resolved, and the impacted people have been cleared to go back to work following the quarantine period and a negative test result.