3,000 UTEP students graduate at virtual commencement ceremony

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Instead of multiple in-person ceremonies, 3,000 graduates participated Saturday in a virtual commencement at the University of Texas at El Paso.

"By virtue of the authority delegated to me, by the Board of Regents of the University of Texas system, I now confer upon each of you the respective academic degree to which you have been recommended," said UTEP President Heather Wilson in the ceremony.

If you'd like to view the recorded ceremony, click here.

To commemorate the graduating class, the university illuminated the pickaxe sculpture at the roundabout near the Sun Bowl in blue and orange Saturday evening.