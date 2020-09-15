Americas High School student tests positive for virus, recovering at home

Education

EL PASO, Texas – An Americas High School student has self-reported testing positive for the coronavirus and is now self-quarantining at home, according to the Socorro Independent School District on Tuesday evening.

The student was last on campus last Thursday and is now doing well at home, according to the district.

“As a precautionary measure and part of the district’s proactive mitigation efforts, the school is being disinfected and will remain open on normal schedule,” read a statement that was sent out to parents and students.

Individuals believed to have been in close contact with the infected student have been already contacted and will remain off campus for 14 days as a precaution, the district added.