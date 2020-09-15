Watch LIVE: Las Cruces Public Schools deciding whether students return this semester or stay remote

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education will decide on Tuesday evening whether students can return to campus during the fall semester.

Superintendent Karen Trujillo told ABC-7 on Monday that she is asking board members to the district's instruction entirely online through the end of the semester.

"Let's say we had one positive case or two positive cases at a given school," said LCPS Superintendent Karen Trujillo. "That would mean that we would either have to close down that classroom or close down that wing of the school or potentially have to close down that whole school."

