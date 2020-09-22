Canutillo Middle School is site of CISD’s 4th known virus case

Education

CANUTILLO, Texas – An individual at Canutillo Middle School has tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Canutillo Independent School District.

Tuesday's acknowledged case is at least the fourth infection the district has reported after inquiries by ABC-7.

Once again, the district did not specify whether the person was a student, teacher or staff member.

However, Canutillo Middle School parents who contacted ABC-7 indicated their children rode the school bus with an infected student and are among those the district is asking to self-quarantine for up to 14 days.

In the wake of the case at Canutillo Middle School, officials said seventh-grade students there will return to online learning until Oct. 1.

Sixth- and eighth-graders attending in-person classes at Canutillo Middle will continue to do so.

Canutillo ISD said that all areas of the campus where any infected individual was known to have been, have been cleaned and disinfected and regular cleaning procedures are continuing.

The district also said that all those coming in contact with infected people at its schools have been contacted and asked to stay off campus for up to 14 days.

The district maintained all Covid-19 cases at its schools to date were isolated incidents with no connection.