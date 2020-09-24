El Paso’s Irvin High School disinfected after student gets virus

Education

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso Independent School District officials on Thursday said they had learned of an Irvin High School infected with the virus, prompting them to disinfect school facilities.

The student who tested positive for Covid-19 had been on campus and had contact with other students and staff at Irvin, officials indicated.

"(EPISD" has notified all students and personnel who had contact with the infected student and must quarantine for 14 days to monitor for symptoms," a district spokesman said in a statement.

He added that "all affected areas of the campus have been disinfected."

No further details were disclosed.